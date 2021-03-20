All news

Global Deodorants in Latin America Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Deodorants suffered a decline in Latin America over the review period, but sales are rising as the regional economy recovers. Deodorant sprays lead sales, but deodorant pumps saw the fastest growth in 2018, as consumers looked for a cheaper alternative to fragrances. Store-based retailers is still the main channel, but faces fierce competence from other channels. Growth is expected in most countries, as consumer confidence recovers and manufacturers innovate and expand their ranges.

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

