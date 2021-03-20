Global Digital Medicine Market Size study, by Type (Mobile Health, EMR/EHR, Telehealth, Wireless Health), by Application (Diabetes, Mental Health, Heart Diseases, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Digital Medicine Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Digital medicine technology is an innovative technological technique that has bridged the gap among the healthcare and digital technology. Due to advancement in health care, scientific medicine is pioneered the concept of digital medicine that aims in supporting individualized medicine by recognizing the biology of a patient via a wireless sensor technology and other technologies related to mobile health. Digital medicine is more privileged than recent medical practice as it is more effective, precise, feasible and well distributed technology. Growing healthcare expenditure, high penetration of smartphones, along with high percentage of population with chronic diseases are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2016, health expenditure in China was about 5% of GDP. The health expenditure has been increased from 4.3% in 2002 to 5% in 2016, growing at an average annual rate of 1.09%, according to the World Bank Organization. Also, the healthcare expenditure in India was about 3.6% in 2016, up from 3.2% since 2011. However, huge capital investment, lack of medical knowledge and limited functionality of apps are the major factors restraining the growth of global digital medicine market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising usage of healthcare apps, growing patients support for digital medicine, wide presence of prominent players is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Digital Medicine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, along with growing healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising expenditure in digital healthcare followed by growing in adoption of smartphones across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

2Morrow

Ginger

Akili Interactive

Livongo

AliveCor

WellDoc

Mocacare

Proteus Digital Health Voluntis

Omada Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mobile Health

EMR/EHR

Telehealth

Wireless Health

By Application:

Diabetes

Mental Health

Heart Diseases

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Medicine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Digital Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Digital Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Digital Medicine Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Digital Medicine Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Digital Medicine Market Dynamics

3.1. Digital Medicine Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Digital Medicine Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Digital Medicine Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Digital Medicine Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Digital Medicine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Digital Medicine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Mobile Health

5.4.2. EMR/EHR

5.4.3. Telehealth

5.4.4. Wireless Health

….. continued

