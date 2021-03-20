Global Dispenser Pump Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dispensers and dosing pump can be manually operated to distribute viscous or liquid products, like soaps, detergents and disinfectants, therefore they are ideal in professional cleaning, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food, community and industrial supplies. A wide range of different dispenser and dosing pump is available they distinguish for shape, volume, thread, gasket material (VITON-NBR).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dispenser Pump in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Vietnam Dispenser Pump Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market 2019 (%)

The global Dispenser Pump market was valued at 2723.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3061.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the Dispenser Pump market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dispenser Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dispenser Pump production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mist Dispenser Pump

Foamer Dispenser Pump

Lotion Dispenser Pump

Others

Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household Goods

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dispenser Pump Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dispenser Pump Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Vietnam Dispenser Pump Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Silgan Dispensing Systems

AptarGroup

Rieke Packaging Systems

Albea

Guala

Mitani Valve

Raepak

Taplast

Sunmart

Yuyao Sun-Rain

Xinjitai

Hongyuan

