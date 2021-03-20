Global Distributed Control System Market Size study, by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Continuous Process, Batch-Oriented Process), by End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Metals & Mining, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Distributed Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 17.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A distributed control system (DCS) is an automated control system for a procedure or plant typically with many control loops in which self-directed controllers are circulated throughout the system, although there is no vital operator supervisory control. Distributed control system has numerous local controllers sited throughout the area that are connected by a high-speed communication network. A DCS are utilized to regulate industrial processes and improve their safety, cost-effectiveness and reliability. DCS are most commonly used in various processes including, agriculture, chemical plants, petrochemical (oil) and refineries, nuclear power plants, water treatment plants and many others. Increase in power generation capacity aligned with increasing use of renewable and nuclear energy sources and the emergence of open source DCS solutions are the few factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), there would be USD 400 billion of annual investment in renewable energy source by 2020. Similarly, according to the IRENA report 2016, USD 11 billion was invested in renewable energy generation, across the GCC countries in 2016. Moreover, surging adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for real-time decision making coupled with changing face of the manufacturing industry in the middle east are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market. However, availability of low cost alternative and sluggish response time of DCS are the few factor restraining the growth of global Distributed Control System market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Distributed Control System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for power and power generation capacities along with growing industrial infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to surging manufacturing industry across the region. For instance, according to the world bank, china’s manufacturing added value in 2017 was nearly USD 3.59 trillion, which is the largest in the world. Thus, the china’s economy is substantially growing due to rising manufacturing and processing industry, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Emerson

Siemens

Honeywell

General Electric

Rockwell

Yokogawa

Metso

Hitachi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Continuous Process

Batch-Oriented Process

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Metals & Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Distributed Control System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Distributed Control System Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Distributed Control System Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Distributed Control System Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Distributed Control System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Distributed Control System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Distributed Control System Market Dynamics

3.1. Distributed Control System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Distributed Control System Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Distributed Control System Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Distributed Control System Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Distributed Control System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Distributed Control System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Distributed Control System Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Distributed Control System Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Distributed Control System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Distributed Control System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Continuous Process

6.4.2. Batch-Oriented Process

….. continued

