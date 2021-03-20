All news

Global Docetaxel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Docetaxel is a chemotherapy medication used to treat a number of types of Cancer. This includes breast Cancer, head and neck Cancer, stomach Cancer, Prostate Cancer and non-small-cell lung Cancer. It may be used by itself or along with other chemotherapy medication. It is given by slow injection into a vein.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Docetaxel in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Docetaxel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Docetaxel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Japan Docetaxel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Docetaxel Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Docetaxel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Docetaxel production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Docetaxel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Docetaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
20 mg/ml
40 mg/ml
60 mg/ml

Japan Docetaxel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Docetaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Docetaxel Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Docetaxel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Docetaxel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Japan Docetaxel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hengrui Medicine
Sanofi
Qilu Pharma
Shenzhen Main Luck Pharma

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Docetaxel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Docetaxel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Docetaxel Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Docetaxel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Docetaxel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Docetaxel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Docetaxel Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Docetaxel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Docetaxel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Docetaxel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

