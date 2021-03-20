All news

Global Docetaxel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Docetaxel is a chemotherapy medication used to treat a number of types of Cancer. This includes breast Cancer, head and neck Cancer, stomach Cancer, Prostate Cancer and non-small-cell lung Cancer. It may be used by itself or along with other chemotherapy medication. It is given by slow injection into a vein.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Docetaxel in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Docetaxel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Docetaxel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Docetaxel production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
20 mg/ml
40 mg/ml
60 mg/ml

Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Docetaxel Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Docetaxel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hengrui Medicine
Sanofi
Qilu Pharma
Shenzhen Main Luck Pharma

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Docetaxel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Docetaxel Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Docetaxel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Docetaxel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Docetaxel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Docetaxel Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Docetaxel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Docetaxel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Docetaxel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

