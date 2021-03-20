Global Dog Apparels Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dog Apparels include apparel (coats, jackets and sweaters), boots, shoes, socks, shirts, tank tops, costumes, dresses, life jackets & swimsuits and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dog Apparels in France, including the following market information:

France Dog Apparels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Dog Apparels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Dog Apparels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Dog Apparels Market 2019 (%)

The global Dog Apparels market was valued at 793.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1025.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the Dog Apparels market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dog Apparels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dog Apparels production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Dog Apparels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Dog Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Jacket

Dress

Sweater

Boots/Shoes

In 2018, Boots account for the largest market share, about 27.06% of the total, followed by Jackets, accounting for 26.35%.

France Dog Apparels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Dog Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Most of the Dog Apparels are used for Home use, accounting for 73.51%. And the rest are for commercial use in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dog Apparels Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dog Apparels Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Dog Apparels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Dog Apparels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Weatherbeeta

Ruffwear

Pet Life

Hurtta

Canine Styles

TRIXIE

LAZYBONEZZ

RC Pet Products

Ultra Paws

Muttluks

Walkabout Harnesses

Kurgo

fabdog

Ralph Lauren Pets

Moshiqa

Foggy Mountain Dog Coats

Chilly Dogs

Equafleece

Pawz

Ezydog

Healers Pet Care

Thundershirt

CHEEPET

Silver Paw

