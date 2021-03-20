Global Dog Apparels Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dog Apparels include apparel (coats, jackets and sweaters), boots, shoes, socks, shirts, tank tops, costumes, dresses, life jackets & swimsuits and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dog Apparels in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Dog Apparels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Dog Apparels Market 2019 (%)

The global Dog Apparels market was valued at 793.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1025.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. While the Dog Apparels market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dog Apparels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dog Apparels production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Dog Apparels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Jacket

Dress

Sweater

Boots/Shoes

In 2018, Boots account for the largest market share, about 27.06% of the total, followed by Jackets, accounting for 26.35%.

Indonesia Dog Apparels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Most of the Dog Apparels are used for Home use, accounting for 73.51%. And the rest are for commercial use in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dog Apparels Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dog Apparels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Weatherbeeta

Ruffwear

Pet Life

Hurtta

Canine Styles

TRIXIE

LAZYBONEZZ

RC Pet Products

Ultra Paws

Muttluks

Walkabout Harnesses

Kurgo

fabdog

Ralph Lauren Pets

Moshiqa

Foggy Mountain Dog Coats

Chilly Dogs

Equafleece

Pawz

Ezydog

Healers Pet Care

Thundershirt

CHEEPET

Silver Paw

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dog Apparels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Dog Apparels Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dog Apparels Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Dog Apparels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Dog Apparels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dog Apparels Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Dog Apparels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Apparels Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Dog Apparels Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dog Apparels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Jacket

4.1.3 Dress

4.1.4 Sweater

4.1.5 Boots/Shoes

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Dog Apparels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Dog Apparels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Weatherbeeta

6.1.1 Weatherbeeta Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Weatherbeeta Business Overview

6.1.3 Weatherbeeta Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Weatherbeeta Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Weatherbeeta Key News

6.2 Ruffwear

6.2.1 Ruffwear Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ruffwear Business Overview

6.2.3 Ruffwear Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ruffwear Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ruffwear Key News

6.3 Pet Life

6.3.1 Pet Life Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Pet Life Business Overview

6.3.3 Pet Life Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Pet Life Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Pet Life Key News

6.4 Hurtta

6.4.1 Hurtta Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Hurtta Business Overview

6.4.3 Hurtta Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hurtta Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Hurtta Key News

6.5 Canine Styles

6.5.1 Canine Styles Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Canine Styles Business Overview

6.5.3 Canine Styles Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Canine Styles Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Canine Styles Key News

6.6 TRIXIE

6.6.1 TRIXIE Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TRIXIE Business Overview

6.6.3 TRIXIE Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 TRIXIE Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 TRIXIE Key News

6.7 LAZYBONEZZ

6.6.1 LAZYBONEZZ Corporate Summary

6.6.2 LAZYBONEZZ Business Overview

6.6.3 LAZYBONEZZ Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LAZYBONEZZ Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 LAZYBONEZZ Key News

6.8 RC Pet Products

6.8.1 RC Pet Products Corporate Summary

6.8.2 RC Pet Products Business Overview

6.8.3 RC Pet Products Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 RC Pet Products Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 RC Pet Products Key News

6.9 Ultra Paws

6.9.1 Ultra Paws Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Ultra Paws Business Overview

6.9.3 Ultra Paws Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Ultra Paws Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Ultra Paws Key News

6.10 Muttluks

6.10.1 Muttluks Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Muttluks Business Overview

6.10.3 Muttluks Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Muttluks Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Muttluks Key News

6.11 Walkabout Harnesses

6.11.1 Walkabout Harnesses Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Walkabout Harnesses Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.11.3 Walkabout Harnesses Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Walkabout Harnesses Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Walkabout Harnesses Key News

6.12 Kurgo

6.12.1 Kurgo Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Kurgo Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.12.3 Kurgo Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Kurgo Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Kurgo Key News

6.13 fabdog

6.13.1 fabdog Corporate Summary

6.13.2 fabdog Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.13.3 fabdog Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 fabdog Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 fabdog Key News

6.14 Ralph Lauren Pets

6.14.1 Ralph Lauren Pets Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Ralph Lauren Pets Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.14.3 Ralph Lauren Pets Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Ralph Lauren Pets Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Ralph Lauren Pets Key News

6.15 Moshiqa

6.15.1 Moshiqa Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Moshiqa Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.15.3 Moshiqa Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Moshiqa Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Moshiqa Key News

6.16 Foggy Mountain Dog Coats

6.16.1 Foggy Mountain Dog Coats Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Foggy Mountain Dog Coats Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.16.3 Foggy Mountain Dog Coats Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Foggy Mountain Dog Coats Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Foggy Mountain Dog Coats Key News

6.17 Chilly Dogs

6.17.1 Chilly Dogs Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Chilly Dogs Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.17.3 Chilly Dogs Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Chilly Dogs Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Chilly Dogs Key News

6.18 Equafleece

6.18.1 Equafleece Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Equafleece Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.18.3 Equafleece Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Equafleece Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Equafleece Key News

6.19 Pawz

6.19.1 Pawz Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Pawz Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.19.3 Pawz Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Pawz Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Pawz Key News

6.20 Ezydog

6.20.1 Ezydog Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Ezydog Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.20.3 Ezydog Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Ezydog Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Ezydog Key News

6.21 Healers Pet Care

6.21.1 Healers Pet Care Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Healers Pet Care Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.21.3 Healers Pet Care Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Healers Pet Care Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Healers Pet Care Key News

6.22 Thundershirt

6.22.1 Thundershirt Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Thundershirt Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.22.3 Thundershirt Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Thundershirt Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Thundershirt Key News

6.23 CHEEPET

6.23.1 CHEEPET Corporate Summary

6.23.2 CHEEPET Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.23.3 CHEEPET Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 CHEEPET Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.23.5 CHEEPET Key News

6.24 Silver Paw

6.24.1 Silver Paw Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Silver Paw Dog Apparels Business Overview

6.24.3 Silver Paw Dog Apparels Major Product Offerings

…continued

