Global Dyes & Pigments Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Dyes & Pigments Market is valued approximately USD 35.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A dye is a type of substance that is used to spread or relay color to paper, leather, textiles, beverages, rubber and other materials in such a manner that the coloring is not changed by rinsing, heat, light, or any other factors to which the substance is likely to be exhibited. Dyes are distinct from pigments since pigments are precise particles scattered in a liquid like ink or paint or are blended with other substances. Most dyes are organic compounds while pigments may be inorganic or organic compounds. Dyes and pigments are widely used in the automotive and textile industries. For instance, textile industry use dyes for producing textiles and fabrics. Growing automobile and textile industries is increasing the demand for dyes and pigments. Increasing demand from end use industries coupled with surging per capita consumption of pigments and dyes are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, India Textile exports is anticipated to reach $82 billion by 2021 from $31 billion in 2019. Further, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, Textile and Apparel Industry in India is expected to reach $223 billion in 2021 as compared to $108 billion in 2015. Similarly, as per Statista, China is the largest textile producing and exporting country across the globe. As per the source, in 2018, China Textile export valued about $119 billion that account to 37.6% of the global textile exports. Apart from this, technological advancements in dyes and pigments is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : https://declara.com/content/53f4c6da-fbd4-4364-9858-94832e28bb10

The regional analysis of global Dyes & Pigments market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of construction activities and demand for dyes and pigments from end sue industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising infrastructure activities, disposable income, increasing populations and surging textile industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dyes & Pigments market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://www.firmenpresse.de/pressrelease607424.html

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Clariant AG

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Huntsman Coporation

Atul Ltd.

Cabot Corp.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894241/0/en/Suture-Needle-Market-Is-Expected-To-Reach-USD-3809-4-Million-With-a-CAGR-Exceeding-3-1-By-2023-Emerging-Trends-Key-Players-and-Global-Market-Analysis-By-Market-Research-Future.html

By Type:

Dyes

Pigments

By Application:

Textile

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Leather

Paper

Construction

Printing ink

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Dyes & Pigments Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Dyes & Pigments Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Dyes & Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Dyes & Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Dyes & Pigments Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Dyes & Pigments Market Dynamics

3.1. Dyes & Pigments Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Dyes & Pigments Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Dyes & Pigments Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Dyes & Pigments Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Dyes & Pigments Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Dyes

5.4.2. Pigments

Chapter 6. Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Dyes & Pigments Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Dyes & Pigments Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Dyes & Pigments Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Textile

6.4.2. Paints & coatings

6.4.3. Plastics

6.4.4. Leather

6.4.5. Paper

6.4.6. Construction

6.4.7. Printing ink

6.4.8. Others

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105