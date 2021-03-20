Global E-Prescribing Market Size study, by Product (Solutions, Services), by Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions), by End-User (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global E-Prescribing Market is valued approximately USD 782.33 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. E-Prescribing is a computer-based electronic generation, transmission, and filling of a medical prescription, captivating the place of paper and faxed treatments. With e-prescribing, healthcare provider can provide prescription information into a computer device such as laptop, tablet, or desktop computer, and securely transmit the prescription to pharmacies using a special software program and connectivity to a broadcast network. E-prescribing also helps to improve healthcare quality and patient safety by minimizing medication inaccuracies and checking for drug interactions and also make care more accessible by facilitating providers to electronically request prescription refills. Increasing emphasis on the reduction of fraud & abuse of controlled substances, growing government initiatives and incentives programs to digitalize healthcare systems, and the need to curtail surging healthcare costs are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) Interim Final Rule with Request for Comment titled “Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances” [Docket No. DEA-218, RIN 1117-AA61] was issued in the Federal Register. Effective from June 2010, this regulation has had a massive effect on the prohibited use of controlled substances. The rule revised DEA’s regulations to provide practitioners with the option of writing prescriptions for controlled substances electronically. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, high cost of deployment, reluctance to adopt new technology and security and workflow issues are the few factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global E-Prescribing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global E-Prescribing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing government initiatives and incentive programs to promote the E-prescribing system in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to the healthcare organization are located in Asia are actively moving to digitalization with an emphasis on streamlining their entire workflow and ensuring patient safety.

Major market player included in this report are:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Solutions

Services

By Delivery Mode:

Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

On-Premise Solutions

By End-User:

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global E-Prescribing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. E-Prescribing Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. E-Prescribing Market, by Delivery Mode, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. E-Prescribing Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. E-Prescribing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global E-Prescribing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global E-Prescribing Market Dynamics

3.1. E-Prescribing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global E-Prescribing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global E-Prescribing Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global E-Prescribing Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global E-Prescribing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. E-Prescribing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global E-Prescribing Market, by Delivery Mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global E-Prescribing Market by Delivery Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global E-Prescribing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. E-Prescribing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

6.4.2. On-Premise Solutions

Chapter 7. Global E-Prescribing Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global E-Prescribing Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global E-Prescribing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. E-Prescribing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Office-Based Physicians

7.4.3. Pharmacies

Chapter 8. Global E-Prescribing Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. E-Prescribing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America E-Prescribing Market

8.2.1. U.S. E-Prescribing Market

8.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Delivery Mode breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada E-Prescribing Market

8.3. Europe E-Prescribing Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. E-Prescribing Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe E-Prescribing Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific E-Prescribing Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China E-Prescribing Market

8.4.2. India E-Prescribing Market

8.4.3. Japan E-Prescribing Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific E-Prescribing Market

8.5. Latin America E-Prescribing Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil E-Prescribing Market

8.5.2. Mexico E-Prescribing Market

8.6. Rest of The World E-Prescribing Market

….. continued

