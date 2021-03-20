All news

Global Economy, Finance and Trade in the Middle East and Africa- Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is home to greatly differing economies, with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) being among the richest globally in terms of GDP per capita, while many Sub-Saharan markets belong to the poorest nations worldwide. The region remains highly dependent on hydrocarbons, with oil prices being the prime determinant of economic performance across MEA. While obstacles to investment remain, improvements across MEA are being witnessed in terms of FDI.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future
  • Understand motivation
  • Forward-looking outlook
  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
  • Take a step back from micro trends
  • Get up to date estimates and comment

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Economy, Finance and Trade in the Middle East and Africa

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Introduction

Regional Economic Overview

Regional Trade Profile

Regional Government Finances

Country Snapshots..continue

 

 

marketresearchfuture

