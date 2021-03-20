Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Size study, by Material Type (Thermoplastics, Epoxy Resin, Ceramics), by Application (Power Systems, Electronic Systems, Cables & Transmission, Domestic Portable Appliances, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market is valued approximately USD 8.56 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electric insulation materials exhibit the property of resisting the flow of charges. The increasing consumption of electricity in countries of Africa, Southeast Asia and Middle East due to the increasing population and enhanced access to electricity is leading to the increase in demand of electricity. According to a report published by New Energy Outlook 2018, global electricity demand is expected to grow from 25,000 terawatt-hours in 2017 to 38,700 terawatt-hours by 2050. The upgradation of obsolete and ageing technology in developed nation will create lucrative growth opportunity for the electrical insulation markets during the forecast period. Further, the growth of renewable energy sources and modernization of transmission and distribution network is expected to fuel the market growth. HVDC transmission proposed methods for long distance electricity transmission, increasing capacity of power generation units and adoption of smart grid technology are few factors that are expected to bring opportunities to the electrical insulation market. However, the volatile prices of the electrical insulation material is anticipated as a restraining factor and hence expected to hinder the growth of global electrical insulation materials market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electrical Insulation Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the significant leader in the electrical insulation materials market due to the fact that most of the key players and manufacturers are based in North-Asian region. Also, the increase in urbanization, rapid industrialization, population growth increasing industrial, commercial and residential infrastructure are some of the factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market growth over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Elantas Electrical Insulation- Altana AG

ITW Formex

Krempel GmbH.

3M

Haysite Reinforced Plastics.

Vitar Insulation Manufacturers Ltd

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Teijin Dupont Films Japan Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Thermoplastics

Epoxy Resin

Ceramics

By Application:

Power Systems

Electronic Systems

Cables & Tranmission

Domestic Portable Appliances

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Material Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Dynamics

3.1. Electrical Insulation Materials Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Material Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Material Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Thermoplastics

5.4.2. Epoxy Resin

5.4.3. Ceramics

Chapter 6. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Power Systems

6.4.2. Electronic Systems

6.4.3. Cables & Transmission

6.4.4. Domestic Portable Appliances

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.2.1. U.S. Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.2.1.1. Material Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.3. Europe Electrical Insulation Materials Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Electrical Insulation Materials Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.4.2. India Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.4.3. Japan Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.5. Latin America Electrical Insulation Materials Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.5.2. Mexico Electrical Insulation Materials Market

7.6. Rest of The World Electrical Insulation Materials Market

….. continued

