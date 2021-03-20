Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Size study, by Material Type (Thermoplastics, Epoxy Resin, Ceramics), by Application (Power Systems, Electronic Systems, Cables & Transmission, Domestic Portable Appliances, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market is valued approximately USD 8.56 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electric insulation materials exhibit the property of resisting the flow of charges. The increasing consumption of electricity in countries of Africa, Southeast Asia and Middle East due to the increasing population and enhanced access to electricity is leading to the increase in demand of electricity. According to a report published by New Energy Outlook 2018, global electricity demand is expected to grow from 25,000 terawatt-hours in 2017 to 38,700 terawatt-hours by 2050. The upgradation of obsolete and ageing technology in developed nation will create lucrative growth opportunity for the electrical insulation markets during the forecast period. Further, the growth of renewable energy sources and modernization of transmission and distribution network is expected to fuel the market growth. HVDC transmission proposed methods for long distance electricity transmission, increasing capacity of power generation units and adoption of smart grid technology are few factors that are expected to bring opportunities to the electrical insulation market. However, the volatile prices of the electrical insulation material is anticipated as a restraining factor and hence expected to hinder the growth of global electrical insulation materials market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Electrical Insulation Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the significant leader in the electrical insulation materials market due to the fact that most of the key players and manufacturers are based in North-Asian region. Also, the increase in urbanization, rapid industrialization, population growth increasing industrial, commercial and residential infrastructure are some of the factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market growth over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Elantas Electrical Insulation- Altana AG
ITW Formex
Krempel GmbH.
3M
Haysite Reinforced Plastics.
Vitar Insulation Manufacturers Ltd
Nitto Denko Corporation
Tesa SE
Teijin Dupont Films Japan Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material Type:
Thermoplastics
Epoxy Resin
Ceramics
By Application:
Power Systems
Electronic Systems
Cables & Tranmission
Domestic Portable Appliances
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Material Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Dynamics
3.1. Electrical Insulation Materials Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Sensor Type Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Material Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Material Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Thermoplastics
5.4.2. Epoxy Resin
5.4.3. Ceramics
Chapter 6. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Power Systems
6.4.2. Electronic Systems
6.4.3. Cables & Transmission
6.4.4. Domestic Portable Appliances
6.4.5. Others
Chapter 7. Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Electrical Insulation Materials Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.2.1. U.S. Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.2.1.1. Material Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.3. Europe Electrical Insulation Materials Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.3.2. Rest of Europe Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Electrical Insulation Materials Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.4.2. India Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.4.3. Japan Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.5. Latin America Electrical Insulation Materials Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.5.2. Mexico Electrical Insulation Materials Market
7.6. Rest of The World Electrical Insulation Materials Market
….. continued
