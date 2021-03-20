Global Electron Beam Machining Market Size study, by Application (Welding, Drilling, Surface Treatment), by Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defence and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Electron Beam Machining Market is valued approximately USD 175.56 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electron Beam Machining is a thermal machining system in which high-velocity electrons are concentrated in a narrow beam and focused at the work piece that produces heat and vaporizes the material. The electron beam machining offers several advantages over the conventional methods such as high drilling rates when small holes with large aspect ratios are to be drilled, any material irrespective of the mechanical properties can be machined and fragile and brittle materials can be processed. The electron beam machining market is also expected to grow at a rapid pace pertaining to the benefits that electron beam welding offers over the traditional welding methods. Also, the precision in welding offered by electron beam machining creates high demand in various industrial sectors such as aerospace and automotive industry. The cost effectiveness of the welding process is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for electron beam machining market in industries with large scale production. However, high installation cost, requirement of highly trained personnel and availability of limited working space due to vacuum chamber size are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global Electron Beam Machining market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/796130-covid-19-analysis-on-flat-steel-market-share-size-industry-analysis-report-/

The regional analysis of global Electron Beam Machining Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for EB welding technology in the automotive and aerospace industry and the region being a major exporter of electron beam machines to the region. Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the adoption of new, precise and efficient technology and robust growth in manufacturing industry in emerging as well as developed countries that would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Electron Beam Machining market across the region.

ALSO READ : http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/industrial-filtration-market-2020-development-strategy-sales-revenue-and

Major market player included in this report are:

Mitsubishi Electric

Global Beam Technologies

Pro-Beam

Cambridge Vacuum Engineering

Sciaky

Bodycote

Beijing Zhong Ke Electric Co. Ltd.

Sodick

Teta

Focus GmbH

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894225/0/en/Robotic-Drilling-Market-to-Draw-on-Opportunities-for-Progress-By-2023-Robotic-Drilling-Industry-Analysis-by-Installation-Type-Component-Application-and-Region.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Welding

Drilling

Surface Treatment

By Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electron Beam Machining Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electron Beam Machining Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electron Beam Machining Market, by Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electron Beam Machining Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electron Beam Machining Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Electron Beam Machining Market Dynamics

3.1. Electron Beam Machining Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Electron Beam Machining Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Electron Beam Machining Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Electron Beam Machining Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Electron Beam Machining Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Electron Beam Machining Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Welding

5.4.2. Drilling

5.4.3. Surface Treatment

Chapter 6. Global Electron Beam Machining Market, by Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Electron Beam Machining Market by Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Electron Beam Machining Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Electron Beam Machining Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Automotive

6.4.2. Aerospace & Defence

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Electron Beam Machining Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Electron Beam Machining Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Electron Beam Machining Market

7.2.1. U.S. Electron Beam Machining Market

7.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Electron Beam Machining Market

7.3. Europe Electron Beam Machining Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Electron Beam Machining Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Electron Beam Machining Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Electron Beam Machining Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Electron Beam Machining Market

7.4.2. India Electron Beam Machining Market

7.4.3. Japan Electron Beam Machining Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Electron Beam Machining Market

7.5. Latin America Electron Beam Machining Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Electron Beam Machining Market

7.5.2. Mexico Electron Beam Machining Market

7.6. Rest of The World Electron Beam Machining Market

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105