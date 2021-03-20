Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Size study, by Component (Services, Software), by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based eTMF, On-Premises eTMF), by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is valued approximately USD 0.88 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electronic trial master file systems is a specific content management system which is utilized to accomplish clinical documents across the life cycle of clinical trials. The Electronic Trial Master File is often abbreviated as eTMF. The term eTMF includes strategies, methods and tools used throughout the lifecycle of clinical trials regulated content. This system consist of software and hardware which facilitate the management of regulated content of clinical trial. Further, through the proliferation of electronic systems, eTMFs are gaining widespread adoption. Rising adoption of eTMF Systems, escalating number of clinical trials, growing government funding and grants to support clinical trials and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 293,339 clinical trials launched worldwide, representing an increase from 8,859 since 2003, according to the ClinicalTrial.gov. Moreover, emerging countries are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, budget constraints, data privacy issues, and a limited availability of skilled professionals are the few factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global Electronic Trial Master File Systems market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing acceptance of Electronic Trial Master File Systems products due to growing government funding for clinical research, increase in number of clinical trials, and wide presence of several prominent players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising developments in pharmaceutical industry, and growing adoption of eTMF systems would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Veeva Systems
Oracle Corporation
Phlexglobal
Transperfect
Aurea Software
Labcorp
Epharmasolutions
Wingspan Technology
Mastercontrol
Sureclinical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Services
Software
By Delivery Mode:
Cloud-based eTMF
On-Premises eTMF
By End-User:
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Delivery Mode, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Dynamics
3.1. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Services
5.4.2. Software
Chapter 6. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Delivery Mode
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Delivery Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Cloud-based eTMF
6.4.2. On-Premises eTMF
Chapter 7. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by End-User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.4.2. Contract Research Organizations
7.4.3. Others
….. continued
