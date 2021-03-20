Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Size study, by Component (Services, Software), by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based eTMF, On-Premises eTMF), by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is valued approximately USD 0.88 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electronic trial master file systems is a specific content management system which is utilized to accomplish clinical documents across the life cycle of clinical trials. The Electronic Trial Master File is often abbreviated as eTMF. The term eTMF includes strategies, methods and tools used throughout the lifecycle of clinical trials regulated content. This system consist of software and hardware which facilitate the management of regulated content of clinical trial. Further, through the proliferation of electronic systems, eTMFs are gaining widespread adoption. Rising adoption of eTMF Systems, escalating number of clinical trials, growing government funding and grants to support clinical trials and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 293,339 clinical trials launched worldwide, representing an increase from 8,859 since 2003, according to the ClinicalTrial.gov. Moreover, emerging countries are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecasting years. However, budget constraints, data privacy issues, and a limited availability of skilled professionals are the few factor anticipated to limiting the growth of global Electronic Trial Master File Systems market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/06/covid-19-impact-analysis-on_18.html

The regional analysis of global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing acceptance of Electronic Trial Master File Systems products due to growing government funding for clinical research, increase in number of clinical trials, and wide presence of several prominent players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising developments in pharmaceutical industry, and growing adoption of eTMF systems would be influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/20/201530

Major market player included in this report are:

Veeva Systems

Oracle Corporation

Phlexglobal

Transperfect

Aurea Software

Labcorp

Epharmasolutions

Wingspan Technology

Mastercontrol

Sureclinical

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893835/0/en/Non-Destructive-Testing-Services-Market-to-Gain-a-CAGR-of-8-Anticipated-to-Generate-Revenue-Worth-USD-26-Billion-by-2023.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Services

Software

By Delivery Mode:

Cloud-based eTMF

On-Premises eTMF

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Delivery Mode, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Services

5.4.2. Software

Chapter 6. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by Delivery Mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Delivery Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery Mode, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cloud-based eTMF

6.4.2. On-Premises eTMF

Chapter 7. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.4.2. Contract Research Organizations

7.4.3. Others

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105