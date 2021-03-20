All news

Global Engaging with the Sustainable Development Goals: A Business Opportunity Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are increasingly at the heart of businesses’ sustainability strategies. Today, businesses cannot focus solely on the bottom line but must create value at all levels, including for wider society, with more companies engaging with the global goals.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future
  • Understand motivation
  • Forward-looking outlook
  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
  • Take a step back from micro trends
  • Get up to date estimates and comment

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Engaging with the Sustainable Development Goals: A Business Opportunity

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Introduction

The Business Case for Sustainability

Sustainable Development

Environmental Risks and Opportunities

Case Studies

Takeaways..continue

 

 

