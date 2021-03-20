Global Events Market in Brazil – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Events refer to public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others.

The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Events in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Events Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Events Market 2019 (%)

The global Events market was valued at 308590 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 383850 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Events market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Events businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Events in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Events market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Events Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Events Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Corporate

Entertainment

Sports

Education

Others

Brazil Events Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Events Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Events Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Events Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

The Freeman Company

Informa (UBM)

RELX Group

BCD Meetings & Events

Live Nation

Anschutz Entertainment Group

Cvent Inc

ATPI Ltd

CWT Meetings & Events

Production Resource Group

Clarion Events Ltd

Capita plc

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)

Fiera Milano SpA

Hyve Group plc

Cievents

Tarsus Group

Questex LLC

Global Sources

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Events Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Events Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Events Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Events Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Events Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Events Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Events Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Events Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Events Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Brazil Manufacturers Events Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Events Players in Brazil

3.6.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Events Companies

3.6.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Events Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Events Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Corporate

4.1.3 Entertainment

4.1.4 Sports

4.1.5 Education

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Brazil Events Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Events Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Events Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Events Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Events Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Corporate Organizations

5.1.3 Public Organizations and NGOs

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Events Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Events Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Events Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Events Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 The Freeman Company

6.1.1 The Freeman Company Corporate Summary

6.1.2 The Freeman Company Business Overview

6.1.3 The Freeman Company Events Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 The Freeman Company Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 The Freeman Company Key News

6.2 Informa (UBM)

6.2.1 Informa (UBM) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Informa (UBM) Business Overview

6.2.3 Informa (UBM) Events Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Informa (UBM) Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Informa (UBM) Key News

6.3 RELX Group

6.3.1 RELX Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 RELX Group Business Overview

6.3.3 RELX Group Events Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 RELX Group Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 RELX Group Key News

6.4 BCD Meetings & Events

6.4.1 BCD Meetings & Events Corporate Summary

6.4.2 BCD Meetings & Events Business Overview

6.4.3 BCD Meetings & Events Events Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BCD Meetings & Events Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 BCD Meetings & Events Key News

6.5 Live Nation

6.5.1 Live Nation Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Live Nation Business Overview

6.5.3 Live Nation Events Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Live Nation Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Live Nation Key News

6.6 Anschutz Entertainment Group

6.6.1 Anschutz Entertainment Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Anschutz Entertainment Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Anschutz Entertainment Group Events Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Anschutz Entertainment Group Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Anschutz Entertainment Group Key News

6.7 Cvent Inc

6.6.1 Cvent Inc Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cvent Inc Business Overview

6.6.3 Cvent Inc Events Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cvent Inc Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Cvent Inc Key News

6.8 ATPI Ltd

6.8.1 ATPI Ltd Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ATPI Ltd Business Overview

6.8.3 ATPI Ltd Event

….CONTINUED

