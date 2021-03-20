Global Events Market in South Korea – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Events refer to public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others.

The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Events in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Events Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Events Market 2019 (%)

The global Events market was valued at 308590 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 383850 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Events market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Events businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Events in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Events market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Events Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Events Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Corporate

Entertainment

Sports

Education

Others

South Korea Events Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Events Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Events Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Events Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

The Freeman Company

Informa (UBM)

RELX Group

BCD Meetings & Events

Live Nation

Anschutz Entertainment Group

Cvent Inc

ATPI Ltd

CWT Meetings & Events

Production Resource Group

Clarion Events Ltd

Capita plc

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)

Fiera Milano SpA

Hyve Group plc

Cievents

Tarsus Group

Questex LLC

Global Sources

