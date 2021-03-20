Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market in France – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Field Service Management Solution, sometimes called field service staff management, is a type of software or solution that used to staff, schedule and manage field force. It can help companies manage and optimize the business activities performed by field-based workers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution in France, including the following market information:

France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market 2019 (%)

The global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market was valued at 1433.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2117.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. While the Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Field Service Management (FSM) Solution businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Comarch

SAP

IFS

Salesforce.com

ServiceMax

Housecall Pro

Skedulo

FieldEdge

Trimble

Microsoft

ServiceTitan

FieldEZ Technologies

Synchroteam

MHelpDesk

Accruent

ServicePower

Oracle

Verizon Connect

Jobber

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 France Manufacturers Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Players in France

3.6.1 List of France Tier 1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies

3.6.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cloud Based

4.1.3 Web Based

4.2 By Type – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 SMEs

5.1.3 Large Enterprises

5.2 By Application – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Comarch

6.1.1 Comarch Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Comarch Business Overview

6.1.3 Comarch Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Comarch Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Comarch Key News

6.2 SAP

6.2.1 SAP Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SAP Business Overview

6.2.3 SAP Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SAP Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SAP Key News

6.3 IFS

6.3.1 IFS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 IFS Business Overview

6.3.3 IFS Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 IFS Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 IFS Key News

6.4 Salesforce.com

6.4.1 Salesforce.com Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Salesforce.com Business Overview

6.4.3 Salesforce.com Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Salesforce.com Key News

6.5 ServiceMax

6.5.1 ServiceMax Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ServiceMax Business Overview

6.5.3 ServiceMax Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ServiceMax Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ServiceMax Key News

6.6 Housecall Pro

6.6.1 Housecall Pro Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Housecall Pro Business Overview

6.6.3 Housecall Pro Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Housecall Pro Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Housecall Pro Key News

6.7 Skedulo

6.6.1 Skedulo Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Skedulo Business Overview

6.6.3 Skedulo Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Skedulo Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Skedulo Key News

6.8 FieldEdge

6.8.1 FieldEdge Corporate Summary

6.8.2 FieldEdge Business Overview

6.8.3 FieldEdge Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 FieldEdge Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 FieldEdge Key News

6.9 Trimble

6.9.1 Trimble Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Trimble Business Overview

6.9.3 Trimble Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Trimble Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Trimble Key News

6.10 Microsoft

6.10.1 Microsoft Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Microsoft Business Overview

6.10.3 Microsoft Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Microsoft Key News

6.11 ServiceTitan

6.11.1 ServiceTitan Corporate Summary

6.11.2 ServiceTitan Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Business Overview

6.11.3 ServiceTitan Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 ServiceTitan Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.11.5 ServiceTitan Key News

6.12 FieldEZ Technologies

6.12.1 FieldEZ Technologies Corporate Summary

6.12.2 FieldEZ Technologies Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Business Overview

6.12.3 FieldEZ Technologies Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 FieldEZ Technologies Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.12.5 FieldEZ Technologies Key News

6.13 Synchroteam

6.13.1 Synchroteam Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Synchroteam Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Business Overview

6.13.3 Synchroteam Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Synchroteam Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Synchroteam Key News

6.14 MHelpDesk

6.14.1 MHelpDesk Corporate Summary

6.14.2 MHelpDesk Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Business Overview

6.14.3 MHelpDesk Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 MHelpDesk Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.14.5 MHelpDesk Key News

6.15 Accruent

6.15.1 Accruent Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Accruent Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Business Overview

6.15.3 Accruent Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Accruent Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Accruent Key News

6.16 ServicePower

6.16.1 ServicePower Corporate Summary

6.16.2 ServicePower Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Business Overview

6.16.3 ServicePower Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 ServicePower Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.16.5 ServicePower Key News

6.17 Oracle

6.17.1 Oracle Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Oracle Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Business Overview

6.17.3 Oracle Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Oracle Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Oracle Key News

6.18 Verizon Connect

6.18.1 Verizon Connect Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Verizon Connect Field S

….CONTINUED

