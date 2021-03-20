Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size study, by Extinguishing Agent (Dry Chemical, Foam, Carbon-di-oxide, Others), by Product (Multipurpose Dry Chemical, Regular Dry Chemical, Portable Fire Extinguishers, Automatic Fire Extinguishers, Others), by End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Fire Extinguishers Market is valued approximately at USD 12.97 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fire extinguishers is a device that delivers protection from fire, usually in circumstances of emergency. The component of fire extinguisher is hand-held cylindrical pressure vessel containing an agent, that can be released to extinguish a fire. Due to the growth in fire safety concerns, it has become obligatory for every residential and commercial complex to be outfitted with the fire extinguisher. It is typically used for putting out fires and saving loss of lives and property. Rising awareness about the fire safety norms, rapid industrialization in developing economies, along with growing stringency of building safety regulations are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In U.S., National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has announced over 300 consensus codes and standards, which are intended to reduce the possibilities and effects related to fire. Also, in India, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has formulated over 150 standards on fire safety in buildings and firefighting equipment & systems to eliminate the risk associated with fire. However, the high cost of fire extinguisher, and lack of awareness about the installation among individual house owners are few factors limiting the growth of global fire extinguishers market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/796143-covid-19-analysis-on-green-coating-market-type-application-key-companies-a/

The regional analysis of global fire extinguishers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing construction activities, along with the implementation of strict fire norms in the region. However, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing infrastructural development and strict regulations imposed by the government for fire safety in residential as well as industrial sectors is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.agreatertown.com/united_states_minor_outlying_islands_un/cng_dispenser_market_demand_overview_price_business_opportunities_competitive_landscape_and_forecast_to_2023_0007513769

Major market player included in this report are:

Amerex Corporation

BRK Electronics

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Nationwide Fire Extinguishers

Ansul

Badger fire extinguisher

Kidde

First alert

Rusoh, Inc

Kanexfire

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894202/0/en/Helpdesk-Automation-Market-Is-Anticipated-To-Surpass-a-Valuation-of-USD-11-Billion-By-2023-Technological-Advancements-in-IT-to-Stimulate-Helpdesk-Automation-Market-Growth.html

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Extinguishing Agent:

Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon-di-oxide

Others

By Product:

Multipurpose Dry Chemical

Regular Dry Chemical

Portable Fire Extinguishers

Automatic Fire Extinguishers

Others

By End-User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fire Extinguishers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Fire Extinguishers Market, by Extinguishing Agents, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Fire Extinguishers Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Fire Extinguishers Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Fire Extinguishers Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Fire Extinguishers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Fire Extinguishers Market Dynamics

3.1. Fire Extinguishers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Fire Extinguishers Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Fire Extinguishers Market, by Extinguishing Agents

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Fire Extinguishers Market by Extinguishing Agents, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Extinguishing Agents 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Fire Extinguishers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Dry Chemical

5.4.2. Foam

5.4.3. Carbon-di-oxide

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Fire Extinguishers Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Fire Extinguishers Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Fire Extinguishers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Multipurpose Dry Chemical

6.4.2. Regular Dry Chemical

6.4.3. Portable Fire Extinguishers

6.4.4. Automatic Fire Extinguishers

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Fire Extinguishers Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Fire Extinguishers Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Fire Extinguishers Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Fire Extinguishers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Industrial

7.4.2. Commercial

7.4.3. Residential

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105