Global Flexographic Ink Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Flexographic Ink Market is valued approximately USD 3.29 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.82% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Flexographic Ink is the ink used in the method flexography to print on materials such as plastic bags, tags, labels, cardboard boxes, newspapers, catalogues and food packaging. The flexographic ink market has witnessed a growth in its market size due to the expansion of the packaging industry. Further, these flexographic inks are used in printing of consumer goods, food & beverage, textile, corrugated cardboards, printing paper, plastics and others. Also, the increase in new ink resin technology and rise in demand of UV-curable inks are the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of flexographic ink market. For instance, in 2018, INX International launched AquaTech ION-X ink which can print on most film stocks and on paper. The replacement of solvent based flexographic ink with the water based flexographic ink and the increasing importance of UV-curable ink technology in the packaging industry are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years. However, the shift in trend from print media to digital media and stringent print and packaging regulations are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global Flexographic Ink market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Flexographic Ink Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of various industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Establishment of facilities by large manufacturers in South Korea, China and India would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Flexographic Ink market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DIC Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sakata Inx Corporation

Flint Group

T&K Toka Co. Ltd.

The Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Alden & Ott Printing Inks Company

Nazdar Company Inc.

Color Resolutions International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Polyamides Resin

Other Resins

By Technology:

Water-Based Technology

Solvent Based Technology

UV-Curable Technology

By Application:

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Cardboard

Folding Cartons

Tags & Labels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Flexographic Ink Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Flexographic Ink Market, by Resin Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Flexographic Ink Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Flexographic Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Flexographic Ink Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Flexographic Ink Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Flexographic Ink Market Dynamics

3.1. Flexographic Ink Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Flexographic Ink Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Flexographic Ink Market, by Resin Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Flexographic Ink Market by Resin Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Flexographic Ink Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Flexographic Ink Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polyamides Resin

5.4.2. Other Resins

Chapter 6. Global Flexographic Ink Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Flexographic Ink Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Flexographic Ink Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Flexographic Ink Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Water-Based Technology

6.4.2. Solvent Based Technology

6.4.3. UV-Curable Technology

….. continued

