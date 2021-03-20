Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Size study, by Installation (Greenfield, Brownfield) By Type (Wet FGD System, Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System) By End User (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market is valued approximately USD 16.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies that is utilized to eliminate sulfur dioxide (SO) caused by coal combustion of boilers or from fossil-fuel power plants. This flue gas desulfurization consists of removing SO from the Flue gas before it is emitted. Rise in Environmental Awareness and Stringent Regulations related with emissions of harmful gases emitted by various industrial processes in the environment are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, according to the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment, CCME introduced Canadian Ambient Air quality Standards (CAAQS) that plays a significant role for air quality management in Canada. These standards have also been developed for ozone, nitrogen, fine particulate matter and Sulphur dioxide. Also, CAAQS are revised in every five years to ensure they are strict enough to protect human health and environment. Similarly, the 2018, European Environment Agency, are planning to implement stringent emission limits to cut emission of Sulphur dioxide 66% by 2030 as compared to 2016. Apart from this, rising number of coal fired plants in India and China is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. As per Federal power ministry of India, India’s coal-fired power generation capacity is rise 22.4% by 2022. However, emergence of alternative and renewable sources of energy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register steady growth across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing industrialization coupled with rising usage of cement and other materials. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising manufacturing industries coupled with growing presence of coal fired power plants would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
General Electric
Doosan Lentjes
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Rafako
Siemens
Flsmidth
Hamon Corporation
Clyde Bergemann Power Group
Marsulex Environmental Technologies
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Installation:
Greenfield
Brownfield
By Type:
Wet FGD System
Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System
By End User:
Power Generation
Chemical
Iron & Steel
Cement Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by Installation, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Dynamics
3.1. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by Installation
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Installation, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Installation 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Greenfield
5.4.2. Brownfield
Chapter 6. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Wet FGD System
6.4.2. Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System
Chapter 7. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, by End User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Power Generation
7.4.2. Chemical
7.4.3. Iron & Steel
7.4.4. Cement Manufacturing
7.4.5. Others
….. continued
