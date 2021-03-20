Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market Size study, by Technology (BEV, PHEV, and HEV), By End-User (Shared Mobility Providers, Government Organizations, and Personal Users), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. With a global annual production of more than 70 million vehicles, the automotive industry is one of the major manufacturing sectors in the world. According to an international survey, the total production of the automobile sector in 2017 was unprecedented $3 trillion, reflecting a cumulative global GDP of 3.65 per cent. The introduction of IoT in the automobile sector has created new doors for vehicle makers and consumers all over the world. Through its manufacturing and consumer use, IoT has been a big hotspot in the automobile industry with a range of multi-purpose applications. Through electric vehicles to autonomous transport networks, the Internet of Things technologies have created a strong impact on the global automobile industry. At present, hybrid and full-electric cars are gaining enormous traction around the globe, as automobile firms are gradually focused on the introduction of power cars in order to create a stable base in the automobile industry. While the appeal of electric automobiles continues to rise, microcars are slowly making a powerful presence across global markets. Recent developments in the automotive industry indicate an increasing interest in micro-mobility, as demand for micro-cars is rising at a steady rate, especially in East Asia and Europe. Moreover, rising number of automobile production across various economies tends to increase the market share of four-wheelers. For instance, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), in 2019, China’s car production sales were USD 21.36 Million while Germany’s car production sales were USD 4.6 million.

The regional analysis of global Four-Wheeler Vehicles market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to the rising number of four vehicle production along with rising investment from major manufacturers in the region further tends to increase the market share over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Major market player included in this report are:

BMW AG.

Mazda Motor Corporation

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

Group PSA

Honda Motor Company

LIGIER Group.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Tata Motors

Toyota Motor Corporation

Groupe Renault SA

Piaggio & C. Spa

Subaru

Suzuki Motor Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

BEV

PHEV

HEV

By End-User:

Shared Mobility Providers

Government Organizations

Personal Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market Dynamics

3.1. Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Four-Wheeler Vehicles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. BEV

5.4.2. PHEV

5.4.3. HEV

…continued

