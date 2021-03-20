Global Freight Brokerage Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

All news

Freight brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Brokerage in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Freight Brokerage Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Freight Brokerage Market 2019 (%)
The global Freight Brokerage market was valued at 58530 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 71080 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the Freight Brokerage market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Freight Brokerage businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Freight Brokerage in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Freight Brokerage market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Freight Brokerage Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Freight Brokerage Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Truckload
LTL
Other

Thailand Freight Brokerage Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Freight Brokerage Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Auto & Industrial
Chemical
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Freight Brokerage Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Freight Brokerage Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
JB Hunt Transport
Worldwide Express
Hub Group
GlobalTranz Enterprises
Allen Lund
Transplace
Werner Logistics

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Freight Brokerage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Freight Brokerage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Thailand Freight Brokerage Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Freight Brokerage Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Freight Brokerage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Freight Brokerage Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Freight Brokerage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Freight Brokerage Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Brokerage Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Thailand Manufacturers Freight Brokerage Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Brokerage Players in Thailand
3.6.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Freight Brokerage Companies
3.6.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Brokerage Companies

