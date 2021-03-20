Global Freight Brokerage Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Freight brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Brokerage in UK, including the following market information:

UK Freight Brokerage Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Freight Brokerage Market 2019 (%)

The global Freight Brokerage market was valued at 58530 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 71080 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the Freight Brokerage market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Freight Brokerage businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Freight Brokerage in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Freight Brokerage market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Freight Brokerage Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Freight Brokerage Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Truckload

LTL

Other

UK Freight Brokerage Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Freight Brokerage Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Freight Brokerage Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Freight Brokerage Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freight Brokerage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Freight Brokerage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Freight Brokerage Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Freight Brokerage Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Freight Brokerage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Freight Brokerage Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Freight Brokerage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Freight Brokerage Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Brokerage Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 UK Manufacturers Freight Brokerage Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Brokerage Players in UK

3.6.1 List of UK Tier 1 Freight Brokerage Companies

3.6.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Brokerage Companies

…..Continued.

