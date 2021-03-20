Global Freight Forwarding Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Freight forwarding software is designed to facilitate the workflow of freight forwarders and NVOCCs. Operators or managers can better manage their shipments and other aspects of their businesses, generate the necessary documentation, and even analyze their business performance using freight forwarding software. Different freight forwarding software vendors develop different modules to suit the various needs of their users.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Forwarding Software in US, including the following market information:

US Freight Forwarding Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Freight Forwarding Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Freight Forwarding Software market was valued at 314.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 472.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the Freight Forwarding Software market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Freight Forwarding Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Freight Forwarding Software in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Freight Forwarding Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Freight Forwarding Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Freight Forwarding Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Road Forwarding Software

Ocean Forwarding Software

Air Forwarding Software

Other

Ocean forwarding software was the most widely used type which took up about 40.29% of the total market size in 2019.

US Freight Forwarding Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Freight Forwarding Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Large enterprises refers to companies with above 200 employees. SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 55.76% of the global total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Freight Forwarding Software Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Freight Forwarding Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

WiseTech

Descartes

Riege Software

Softlink

Akanea

Mercurygate

Oracle

Magaya

BoxOn Logistics

Forward Computers

CSA Software

Boltrics B.V.

Intellect Technologies

Linbis

Logitude

Dbh Logistics IT AG

WallTech

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freight Forwarding Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Freight Forwarding Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Freight Forwarding Software Overall Market Size

2.1 US Freight Forwarding Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Freight Forwarding Software Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Freight Forwarding Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Freight Forwarding Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Forwarding Software Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Freight Forwarding Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Forwarding Software Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Freight Forwarding Software Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Forwarding Software Companies

…..Continued.

