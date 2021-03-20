All news

Global Freight Forwarding Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Freight forwarding software is designed to facilitate the workflow of freight forwarders and NVOCCs. Operators or managers can better manage their shipments and other aspects of their businesses, generate the necessary documentation, and even analyze their business performance using freight forwarding software. Different freight forwarding software vendors develop different modules to suit the various needs of their users.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Forwarding Software in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market 2019 (%)
The global Freight Forwarding Software market was valued at 314.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 472.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the Freight Forwarding Software market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Freight Forwarding Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Freight Forwarding Software in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Freight Forwarding Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Road Forwarding Software
Ocean Forwarding Software
Air Forwarding Software
Other
Ocean forwarding software was the most widely used type which took up about 40.29% of the total market size in 2019.

Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Large enterprises refers to companies with above 200 employees. SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 55.76% of the global total in 2019.’

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Freight Forwarding Software Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Freight Forwarding Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
WiseTech
Descartes
Riege Software
Softlink
Akanea
Mercurygate
Oracle
Magaya
BoxOn Logistics
Forward Computers
CSA Software
Boltrics B.V.
Intellect Technologies
Linbis
Logitude
Dbh Logistics IT AG
WallTech

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Freight Forwarding Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Freight Forwarding Software Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Freight Forwarding Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Forwarding Software Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Brazil Manufacturers Freight Forwarding Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Forwarding Software Players in Brazil
3.6.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Freight Forwarding Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Forwarding Software Companies

…..Continued.

