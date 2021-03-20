All news

Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Global Glycerol Monostearate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Monostearate in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycerol Monostearate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycerol Monostearate production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%
Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%
Other
Monoglyceride content: 40-50% is the most commonly used type, with about 59.11% market share in 2019.

Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Plastic Industry
Others
Demand from the food & beverage accounts for the largest market share, being 67% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Wilmar
DuPont
Riken Vitamin
Jialishi Additive
Guangzhou Cardlo
Guangzhou Masson
KAO
Hangzhou Oleocheemicals
Oleon NV
Corbion
BASF
Stepan
Croda
Zhejiang Wumei

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glycerol Monostearate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glycerol Monostearate Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Monostearate Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Glycerol Monostearate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Glycerol Monostearate Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Monostearate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Monoglyceride Content: 40-50%
4.1.3 Monoglyceride Content: ≥90%
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Food & Beverage
5.1.3 Cosmetic
5.1.4 Plastic Industry
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Thailand Glycerol Monostearate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Wilmar
6.1.1 Wilmar Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Wilmar Business Overview
6.1.3 Wilmar Glycerol Monostearate Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Wilmar Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Wilmar Key News
6.2 DuPont
6.2.1 DuPont Corporate Summary
6.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

….….Continued

 

