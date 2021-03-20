Global Government Cloud Market Size study, by Type (Solutions, Services) by Service Model (Software as A Service, Platform as A Service, Infrastructure as A Service) by Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Government Cloud Market is valued approximately USD 17.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Government cloud implies to all the cloud computing and virtualization solutions and products that are developed precisely for government institutions and organizations. Government agencies are gradually adopting cloud to put down CAPEX (capital expenditure) while not truly undercutting the vital public services. The use of cloud is facilitating governments to scale back the entire value of possession that is Total Cost of Ownership, directly and indirectly, that is catalyzing the development of the govt. cloud market. Moreover, the necessity for labor improvement, measured services, facility consolidation, and quality utilization is additionally resulting in the increasing interest of government agencies within the adoption of cloud. Escalating amount of Digital Services in Government Organizations coupled with greater storage and computing capabilities of cloud are key driving forces of the market growth. Further, emergence of open data platform and adoption of identity and access management is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, changing structure of the regulatory policies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Government Cloud market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to heavy investment by government agencies in cloud-based solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets, ICT spending on government infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Government Cloud market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

IBM

Google

HPE

Oracle

Salesforce

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Vmware

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solutions

Services

By Service Model:

Software as A Service

Platform as A Service

Infrastructure as A Service

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Government Cloud Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Government Cloud Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Government Cloud Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Government Cloud Market, by Service Model, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Government Cloud Market, by Deployment model, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Government Cloud Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Government Cloud Market Dynamics

3.1. Government Cloud Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Government Cloud Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Government Cloud Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Government Cloud Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Government Cloud Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Government Cloud Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Government Cloud Market, by Service Model

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Government Cloud Market by Service Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Government Cloud Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Model 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Government Cloud Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Software as A Service

6.4.2. Platform as A Service

6.4.3. Infrastructure as A Service

Chapter 7. Global Government Cloud Market, by Deployment model

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Government Cloud Market by deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Government Cloud Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Model 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Government Cloud Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Public Cloud

7.4.2. Private Cloud

7.4.3. Hybrid Cloud

….. continued

