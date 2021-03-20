All news

Global Graphite Fluoride Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Brazil Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
Lubricating Oil Additive
Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Daikin Industries
Central Glass
Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical
Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials
Nanjing XFNANO Materials

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.2 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive
5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Brazil Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Daikin Industries
6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview
6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Daikin Industries Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Daikin Industries Key News
6.2 Central Glass
6.2.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Central Glass Business Overview
6.2.3 Central Glass Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Central Glass Key News
6.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical
6.3.1 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Business Overview
6.3.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

….….Continued

 

