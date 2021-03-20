Global Graphite Fluoride Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in India, including the following market information:

India Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

India Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

India Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

Lubricating Oil Additive

Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total India Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Daikin Industries

Central Glass

Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

Nanjing XFNANO Materials

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Graphite Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 India Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.2 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive

5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Daikin Industries

6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview

6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Daikin Industries Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Daikin Industries Key News

6.2 Central Glass

6.2.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Central Glass Business Overview

6.2.3 Central Glass Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Central Glass Key News

6.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

6.3.1 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Business Overview

….….Continued

