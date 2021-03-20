All news

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Felts are soft, flexible, high temperature refractory insulation materials, typically used in vacuum and protected atmosphere environments up to a temperature of 3000°C. Carbon and Graphite Felts are two main types of felt used in industries. They are produced when fibres are pressed, matted and condensed together. The firing temperature of carbon felt is usually about 800°C. After high temperature above 2000 ℃ in the vacuum or inert atmosphere, the carbon felt turned into graphite fiber felt. The carbon content is much higher than carbon felt, its 99% min.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fiber Felt in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fiber Felt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fiber Felt production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
PAN Graphite Felt
Rayon Graphite Felt
Pitch Graphite Felt
The most used type is rayon graphite felt, accounted for 49.47% market share in 2019.

Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Thermal Insulation Material
Electrode Material
Others
55.6% of the graphite fiber felt market is consumed in thermal insulation material and 23.86% in electrode material in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
SGL Carbon
Kureha Corporation
Nippon Carbon
Beijing Great Wall
Chemshine Carbon
CM Carbon
Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber
CFC Carbon
CeraMaterials
Sinotek Materials
Carbon Composites
Cetech
Morgan Advanced Materials
AvCarb
CGT Carbon
Mersen

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Fiber Felt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Graphite Fiber Felt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Indonesia
3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies
3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 PAN Graphite Felt
4.1.3 Rayon Graphite Felt
4.1.4 Pitch Graphite Felt
4.2 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Thermal Insulation Material
5.1.3 Electrode Material
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Indonesia Graphite Fiber Felt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 SGL Carbon
6.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporate Summary
6.1.2 SGL Carbon Business Overview
6.1.3 SGL Carbon Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 SGL Carbon Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 SGL Carbon Key News
6.2 Kureha Corporation
6.2.1 Kureha Corporation Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Kureha Corporation Business Overview
6.2.3 Kureha Corporation Graphite Fiber Felt Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Kureha Corporation Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Kureha Corporation Key News
6.3 Nippon Carbon
6.3.1 Nippon Carbon Corporate Summary

….….Continued

 

