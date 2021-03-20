Global Graphite Fluoride Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

Japan Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

Lubricating Oil Additive

Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Daikin Industries

Central Glass

Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

Nanjing XFNANO Materials

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.2 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive

5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Daikin Industries

6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview

6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Daikin Industries Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Daikin Industries Key News

6.2 Central Glass

6.2.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Central Glass Business Overview

6.2.3 Central Glass Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Central Glass Key News

6.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

6.3.1 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Key News

6.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

6.4.1 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Corporate Summary

….….Continued

