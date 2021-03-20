Global Graphite Fluoride Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

Lubricating Oil Additive

Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Daikin Industries

Central Glass

Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

Nanjing XFNANO Materials

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material

5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive

5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Daikin Industries

6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview

6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Daikin Industries Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Daikin Industries Key News

6.2 Central Glass

6.2.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Central Glass Business Overview

6.2.3 Central Glass Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Central Glass Key News

6.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical

6.3.1 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Key News

6.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials

6.4.1 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Business Overview

6.4.3 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Key News

6.5 Nanjing XFNANO Materials

6.5.1 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Business Overview

….….Continued

