Global Graphite Fluoride Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Graphite Fluoride is an important inorganic nonmetal material, is a material formed by high-temperature reaction of fluorine gas with graphite. It is a highly hydrophobic microcrystalline powder, is used as a high energy density cathode material in lithium batteries of the “BR” type. Other uses are a ware reduction additive for lubricants, and weather-resistant additive for paints. Graphite fluoride is also used as both oxidizing agent and combustion modifier in rocket propellants and pyrolants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fluoride in UK, including the following market information:

UK Graphite Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Graphite Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
UK Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Graphite Fluoride Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Graphite Fluoride production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Graphite Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride

UK Graphite Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Graphite Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
Lubricating Oil Additive
Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total UK Graphite Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Daikin Industries
Central Glass
Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical
Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials
Nanjing XFNANO Materials

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Fluoride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Graphite Fluoride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Graphite Fluoride Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Graphite Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Graphite Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Fluoride Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Graphite Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Graphite Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Graphite Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fluoride Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Graphite Fluoride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Graphite Fluoride Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fluoride Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Nanometer Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.1.3 Micron Grade Graphite Fluoride
4.2 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – UK Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Material
5.1.3 Lubricating Oil Additive
5.1.4 Nuclear Reactor Neutron Moderator
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – UK Graphite Fluoride Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Daikin Industries
6.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview
6.1.3 Daikin Industries Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Daikin Industries Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Daikin Industries Key News
6.2 Central Glass
6.2.1 Central Glass Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Central Glass Business Overview
6.2.3 Central Glass Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Central Glass Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Central Glass Key News
6.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical
6.3.1 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Business Overview
6.3.3 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Hubei Zhuoxi Fluorochemical Key News
6.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials
6.4.1 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Business Overview
6.4.3 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Zhongshan Photoelectric Materials Key News
6.5 Nanjing XFNANO Materials
6.5.1 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Business Overview
6.5.3 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Key News
6.6 ACS MATERIAL
6.6.1 ACS MATERIAL Corporate Summary
6.6.2 ACS MATERIAL Business Overview
6.6.3 ACS MATERIAL Graphite Fluoride Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 ACS MATERIAL Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.6.5 ACS MATERIAL Key News

7 Graphite Fluoride Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

….….Continued

 

