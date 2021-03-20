All news

Global Green Data Center Market Size study, by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & telecom, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Green Data Center Market is valued at approximately USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A green data center is a source for the management, storage, and distribution of data during the electrical, mechanical, lighting, and computer systems that are developed to offer the utmost energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The structure and function of a green data center mainly consist of advanced technologies and strategies. Green data center possesses the same features and attributes as a usual data center, although they consume less energy and space. Green data centers often help in certifying diminished costs and reduce the organizational carbon footprint due to the implementation of energy-star graded power supply systems, integrated humidification systems, high-efficiency routers, servers, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and LED lighting. Therefore, these factors are promoting the adoption of green data centers around the world. Moreover, the rise in demand for data storage in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising deployments of the green data center are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Flipkart installed a new green data center in Hyderabad (India), as it is planning to strengthen the technological support. This has been built in partnership with CtrlS, which makes large scale data centers. Similarly, in February 2018, Google has announced a collective investment of USD 6 billion in the deployment of data centers and energy infrastructure, following Apple’s USD 10 billion data center force revealed in January. These data centers are likely to use green energy concepts. Similarly, therefore, such initiative is expected to accelerate the demand for Green Data Center around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are putting temporary restrictions on a range of industries including information technology and communication, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Thus, most of the operators are not providing data storage services due to lockdown imposed by the government, which caused major disruption to the supply chain and reduce the demand for data center. This is likely to inhibit the market growth at least this year. However, the high initial cost and data security concern in green storage technologies are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Green Data Center market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing penetration of big data analytics and cloud computing, along with the presence of a large number of software and service providers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the favorable environmental regulations by government and increase in demand for data storage would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Data Center market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Dell Inc.
Eaton Corporation
EcoDataCenter
Fujitsu Ltd.
General Electric
HCL Technologies Limited
Hitachi, Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:
Solution
Services

By Application:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Energy
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
IT & telecom
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Green Data Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Green Data Center Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Green Data Center Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Green Data Center Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Green Data Center Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Green Data Center Market Dynamics
3.1. Green Data Center Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Green Data Center Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Green Data Center Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Green Data Center Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Green Data Center Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Green Data Center Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Solution
5.4.2. Services

