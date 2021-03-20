Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)

Total Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Epoxy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil and Gas

5.1.3 Sewage Pipe

5.1.4 Irrigation

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview

6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News

6.2 Amiantit

6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview

6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Amiantit Key News

6.3 ZCL Composites

6.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ZCL Composites Business Overview

6.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ZCL Composites Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ZCL Composites Key News

6.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

6.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Business Overview

6.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Key News

6.5 The Hobas Group

6.5.1 The Hobas Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 The Hobas Group Business Overview

6.5.3 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 The Hobas Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 The Hobas Group Key News

6.6 Graphite India Limited

6.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Graphite India Limited Business Overview

6.6.3 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Graphite India Limited Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Graphite India Limited Key News

6.7 Lianyungang Zhongfu

6.6.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Business Overview

6.6.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Key News

6.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

6.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Business Overview

6.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Key News

6.9 Hengrun Group

6.9.1 Hengrun Group Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hengrun Group Business Overview

6.9.3 Hengrun Group GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hengrun Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hengrun Group Key News

6.10 Enduro Composites

6.10.1 Enduro Composites Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Enduro Composites Business Overview

6.10.3 Enduro Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

