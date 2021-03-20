Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in France, including the following market information:

France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

France GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Top Five Competitors in France GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

France GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)

Total France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Epoxy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil and Gas

5.1.3 Sewage Pipe

5.1.4 Irrigation

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview

6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News

6.2 Amiantit

6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview

6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Amiantit Key News

6.3 ZCL Composites

6.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ZCL Composites Business Overview

6.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ZCL Composites Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ZCL Composites Key News

6.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

6.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Business Overview

6.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

….….Continued

