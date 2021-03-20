Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)

Top Five Competitors in Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of

production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)

Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)

Total Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polyester

4.1.3 Epoxy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil and Gas

5.1.3 Sewage Pipe

5.1.4 Irrigation

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview

6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News

6.2 Amiantit

6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview

6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Amiantit Key News

6.3 ZCL Composites

….….Continued

