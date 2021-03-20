All news

Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GRP & GRE Pipe in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Km)
Top Five Competitors in Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on GRP & GRE Pipe production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyester
Epoxy
Others

Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Km)
Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oil and Gas
Sewage Pipe
Irrigation
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Km)
Total Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Amiantit
ZCL Composites
Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
The Hobas Group
Graphite India Limited
Lianyungang Zhongfu
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Hengrun Group
Enduro Composites
Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Italy Manufacturers GRP & GRE Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Players in Italy
3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP & GRE Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polyester
4.1.3 Epoxy
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Oil and Gas
5.1.3 Sewage Pipe
5.1.4 Irrigation
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Italy GRP & GRE Pipe Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
6.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporate Summary
6.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview
6.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Key News
6.2 Amiantit
6.2.1 Amiantit Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview
6.2.3 Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Amiantit Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Amiantit Key News
6.3 ZCL Composites
6.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporate Summary
6.3.2 ZCL Composites Business Overview
6.3.3 ZCL Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 ZCL Composites Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.3.5 ZCL Composites Key News
6.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
6.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Business Overview
6.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Key News
6.5 The Hobas Group
6.5.1 The Hobas Group Corporate Summary
6.5.2 The Hobas Group Business Overview
6.5.3 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 The Hobas Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.5.5 The Hobas Group Key News
6.6 Graphite India Limited
6.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Graphite India Limited Business Overview
6.6.3 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Graphite India Limited Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Graphite India Limited Key News

