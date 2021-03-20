Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in China – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure invites the implementation of cloud computing as an effective data transportation and storage facility is bound to transform the sluggish pace at which clerical activities in medical organizations take place. A database that tracks a patient’s previous health records, denotes it to any concerned hospital and updates with the current health and medicine conditions sounds benefitting for several medical professionals and pharmacologists.

The growth of global healthcare cloud computing market is influenced by dozens of benefits derived from using cloud computing in healthcare activities. Speeding up the data or document processing in healthcare facilities is a key factor prompting the use of cloud computing. The global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reap unlimited cost-savings from upgrading their conventional information and data systems with cloud computing services that can share crucial and important information of patients and their medications among healthcare professionals and pharmacists.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Cloud Computing in China, including the following market information:

China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2019 (%)

The global Healthcare Cloud Computing market was valued at 22100 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 40480 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. While the Healthcare Cloud Computing market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Healthcare Cloud Computing businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Healthcare Cloud Computing in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Healthcare Cloud Computing market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MicroSoft

IBM

Oracle

Amazon Web Services

GE healthcare

Carestream Health

Alibaba Cloud

Agfa-Gevaert

Google Cloud Platform

Dell

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Healthcare Cloud Computing Overall Market Size

2.1 China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Healthcare Cloud Computing Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Healthcare Cloud Computing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Cloud Computing Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 China Manufacturers Healthcare Cloud Computing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Cloud Computing Players in China

3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Healthcare Cloud Computing Companies

3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Cloud Computing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)

4.1.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

4.1.4 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

4.2 By Type – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Clinics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Healthcare Cloud Computing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 MicroSoft

6.1.1 MicroSoft Corporate Summary

6.1.2 MicroSoft Business Overview

6.1.3 MicroSoft Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 MicroSoft Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 MicroSoft Key News

6.2 IBM

6.2.1 IBM Corporate Summary

6.2.2 IBM Business Overview

6.2.3 IBM Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 IBM Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 IBM Key News

6.3 Oracle

6.3.1 Oracle Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

6.3.3 Oracle Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Oracle Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Oracle Key News

6.4 Amazon Web Services

6.4.1 Amazon Web Services Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

6.4.3 Amazon Web Services Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Amazon Web Services Key News

6.5 GE healthcare

6.5.1 GE healthcare Corporate Summary

6.5.2 GE healthcare Business Overview

6.5.3 GE healthcare Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 GE healthcare Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 GE healthcare Key News

6.6 Carestream Health

6.6.1 Carestream Health Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Carestream Health Business Overview

6.6.3 Carestream Health Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Carestream Health Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Carestream Health Key News

6.7 Alibaba Cloud

6.6.1 Alibaba Cloud Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Alibaba Cloud Business Overview

6.6.3 Alibaba Cloud Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Alibaba Cloud Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Alibaba Cloud Key News

6.8 Agfa-Gevaert

6.8.1 Agfa-Gevaert Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Agfa-Gevaert Business Overview

6.8.3 Agfa-Gevaert Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Agfa-Gevaert Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Agfa-Gevaert Key News

6.9 Google Cloud Platform

6.9.1 Google Cloud Platform Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Google Cloud Platform Business Overview

6.9.3 Google Cloud Platform Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Google Cloud Platform Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Google Cloud Platform Key News

6.10 Dell

6.10.1 Dell Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Dell Business Overview

6.10.3 Dell Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Dell Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Dell Key News

6.11 Athenahealth

6.11.1 Athenahealth Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Athenahealth Healthcare Cloud Computing Business Overview

6.11.3 Athenahealth Healthcare Cloud Computing Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Athenahealth Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Athenahealth Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

8 Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Note

9.2 Examples of Clients

9.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Healthcare Cloud Computing in China

Table 2. Top Players i

….CONTINUED

