Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in UK – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure invites the implementation of cloud computing as an effective data transportation and storage facility is bound to transform the sluggish pace at which clerical activities in medical organizations take place. A database that tracks a patient’s previous health records, denotes it to any concerned hospital and updates with the current health and medicine conditions sounds benefitting for several medical professionals and pharmacologists.

The growth of global healthcare cloud computing market is influenced by dozens of benefits derived from using cloud computing in healthcare activities. Speeding up the data or document processing in healthcare facilities is a key factor prompting the use of cloud computing. The global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reap unlimited cost-savings from upgrading their conventional information and data systems with cloud computing services that can share crucial and important information of patients and their medications among healthcare professionals and pharmacists.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Cloud Computing in UK, including the following market information:

UK Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2019 (%)

The global Healthcare Cloud Computing market was valued at 22100 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 40480 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. While the Healthcare Cloud Computing market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Healthcare Cloud Computing businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Healthcare Cloud Computing in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Healthcare Cloud Computing market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

UK Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

MicroSoft

IBM

Oracle

Amazon Web Services

GE healthcare

Carestream Health

Alibaba Cloud

Agfa-Gevaert

Google Cloud Platform

Dell

