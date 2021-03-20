Global Healthcare Contract Management Software Market Size study, by Product & Service (Services, Software), by End User (Hospitals, Physician Clinics, Healthcare Payers, Medical Device Manufacturers and Pharma & Biotech Companies, Research Organizations) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Healthcare Contract Management Software Market is valued approximately USD 638.75 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare Contract Management Software is a web browser based secure software that is used to efficiently manage the contract development and handling processes in the healthcare industry. It is an electronic version of filing cabinets. It comprises of eight vital steps: contract drafting, negotiation, approval, compliance and administration, repository, compliance optimization, retrieval, and renewal, amendments and disposition. Rising need to maintain compliance with regulatory obligations, rising demand for self-service features in contract management, growing need to increase the functioning efficiency of healthcare organizations while decreasing operational costs, increasing preference for cloud-based contract management solutions, high returns on investment and need of chatbots and intelligent agents for end-to-end contract cycle management are the few factors responsible for rapid growth in the market. Moreover, declining refunds and competitive rivalry among healthcare payers are some of the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, limited IT Infrastructure in small and developing countries and lack of in house IT experts are few factor anticipated to hinder the growth of global Healthcare Contract Management Software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Contract Management Software Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early technical advancements and stringent government policies and regulation pertaining to health care. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the increasing need for high return on investment (ROI), transparency, data security and increasing demand for effective contract management software would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Healthcare Contract Management Software market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Icertis Inc.

Apttus Corporation

CobbleStone Software

Concord

Contract Logix LLC.

Determine Inc.

Experian PLC.

nThrive Inc.

Optum Inc.

ScienceSoft

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Services

Software

By End User Industry:

Hospitals

Physician Clinics

Healthcare Payers

Medical Device Manufacturers and Pharma & Biotech Companies

Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Contract Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

