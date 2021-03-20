All news

Global Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Heliox (helium/oxygen mixtures) is a breathing gas composed of a mixture of helium (He) and oxygen (O2). Heliox is a medical treatment for patients with difficulty breathing. The mixture generates less resistance than atmospheric air when passing through the airways of the lungs, and thus requires less effort by a patient to breathe in and out of the lungs. Heliox is also used in saturation diving and sometimes during the deep phase of technical dives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
79/21(Helium/Oxygen)
70/30(Helium/Oxygen)
Others
By constituent，79/21(helium/oxygen) is the most commonly used type, with about 61.52% market share in 2019.

Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical Uses
Diving Uses
By application, medical uses is the largest segment, with market share of 78.8% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Air Liquide
Linde
Praxair
Air Products and Chemicals
Messer Group
Atlas Copco

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 79/21(Helium/Oxygen)
4.1.3 70/30(Helium/Oxygen)
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Medical Uses
5.1.3 Diving Uses
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Air Liquide
6.1.1 Air Liquide Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Air Liquide Business Overview
6.1.3 Air Liquide Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Air Liquide Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Air Liquide Key News
6.2 Linde
6.2.1 Linde Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Linde Business Overview
6.2.3 Linde Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Linde Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

