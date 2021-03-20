Global Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Heliox (helium/oxygen mixtures) is a breathing gas composed of a mixture of helium (He) and oxygen (O2). Heliox is a medical treatment for patients with difficulty breathing. The mixture generates less resistance than atmospheric air when passing through the airways of the lungs, and thus requires less effort by a patient to breathe in and out of the lungs. Heliox is also used in saturation diving and sometimes during the deep phase of technical dives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

79/21(Helium/Oxygen)

70/30(Helium/Oxygen)

Others

By constituent，79/21(helium/oxygen) is the most commonly used type, with about 61.52% market share in 2019.

Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Medical Uses

Diving Uses

By application, medical uses is the largest segment, with market share of 78.8% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Air Liquide

Linde

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Atlas Copco

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 79/21(Helium/Oxygen)

4.1.3 70/30(Helium/Oxygen)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Medical Uses

5.1.3 Diving Uses

5.2 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Air Liquide

6.1.1 Air Liquide Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Air Liquide Business Overview

6.1.3 Air Liquide Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Air Liquide Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Air Liquide Key News

6.2 Linde

6.2.1 Linde Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Linde Business Overview

6.2.3 Linde Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Linde Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Linde Key News

6.3 Praxair

6.3.1 Praxair Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Praxair Business Overview

6.3.3 Praxair Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Praxair Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Praxair Key News

6.4 Air Products and Chemicals

6.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals Business Overview

6.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals Heliox (Helium/Oxygen Mixtures) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Air Products and Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Air Products and Chemicals Key News

6.5 Messer Group

6.5.1 Messer Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Messer Group Business Overview

….….Continued

