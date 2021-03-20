All news

Global Heptane Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

n-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heptane in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Heptane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Heptane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Japan Heptane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Heptane Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heptane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heptane production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Heptane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Heptane 95%
Heptane 97%
Other

Japan Heptane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Electronics
Industrial Solvents
Chemical Synthesis
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Heptane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Japan Heptane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
SK

Shell
Chuzhou Runda Solvents
Chevron Phillips Chemical
ExxonMobil
Phillips 66
Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical
Liyang Liancheng
Wuyang Chemical
ZT League
Hai Shunde

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heptane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Heptane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Heptane Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Heptane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Heptane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Heptane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heptane Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Heptane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Heptane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Heptane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Heptane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heptane Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Heptane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Heptane Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Heptane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Heptane 95%
4.1.3 Heptane 97%
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Japan Heptane Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan Heptane Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan Heptane Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan Heptane Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan Heptane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan Heptane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan Heptane Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
5.1.3 Electronics
5.1.4 Industrial Solvents
5.1.5 Chemical Synthesis
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – Japan Heptane Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Japan Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Japan Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Japan Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Japan Heptane Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Japan Heptane Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Japan Heptane Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Japan Heptane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Japan Heptane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 SK
6.1.1 SK Corporate Summary
6.1.2 SK Business Overview
6.1.3 SK Heptane Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 SK Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.1.5 SK Key News
6.2 Shell
6.2.1 Shell Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Shell Business Overview
6.2.3 Shell Heptane Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Shell Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Shell Key News
6.3 Chuzhou Runda Solvents
6.3.1 Chuzhou Runda Solvents Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Chuzhou Runda Solvents Business Overview

