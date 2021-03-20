Global Heptane Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

n-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heptane in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Heptane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Heptane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Southeast Asia Heptane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Heptane Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heptane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heptane production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Heptane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other

Southeast Asia Heptane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Heptane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heptane Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Heptane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Southeast Asia Heptane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SK

Shell

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ExxonMobil

Phillips 66

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Liyang Liancheng

Wuyang Chemical

ZT League

Hai Shunde

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heptane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Heptane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Heptane Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Heptane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Heptane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heptane Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Heptane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Heptane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Heptane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heptane Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Heptane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Heptane Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heptane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Heptane 95%

4.1.3 Heptane 97%

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Heptane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

5.1.3 Electronics

5.1.4 Industrial Solvents

5.1.5 Chemical Synthesis

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Heptane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SK

6.1.1 SK Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SK Business Overview

6.1.3 SK Heptane Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SK Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SK Key News

….….Continued

