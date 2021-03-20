Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Switzerland Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Despite the generally high level of interest in and popularity of natural or herbal/traditional products in Switzerland value sales remained stagnant in 2019, mainly a result of consumers opting for alternatives, be it changes in lifestyles and diet, alternative traditional medicine, such as Ayurveda, traditional Chinese medicine, including acupuncture and acupressure or the use of homoeopathic remedies.
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Toc
Herbal/traditional Products in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
October 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Alternative Therapies Pose Competition
Herbal/traditional Products Often Regarded As Inefficient, Leading To A Lacklustre Performance Going Forward
Herbal/traditional Sleep Aids the Positive Exception
Competitive Landscape..continue
