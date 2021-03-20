Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market is valued approximately USD 4.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-based polymers, which comprises of multiple strong carbon-fluorine bonds and are characterized by high resistance to solvents, acids and bases. Also, fluoropolymers find applications in various sectors such as aircraft, automotive, semiconductor and IT among other common household appliances. Robust growth in PV installation and high demand in the end-use industries are key driving forces of the market growth. For Instance: as per the GreenTechMedia in July 2019, Global solar PV installation will reach a new high of 114.5 gigawatts in 2019, an increase 17.5 % percent over 2018. Furthermore, emerging markets for met-processable fluoropolymers is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of HPFS in comparison to other conventional materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global High-Performance Fluoropolymer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased use of high-performance fluoropolymers in electrical and medical industries and presence of large number of end-use industries such as transportation, electronics & electrical and industrial processing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high investment in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the requirements would create lucrative growth prospects for the High-Performance Fluoropolymer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Chemours Company

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd

The 3M Company

Dongyue Group Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Halopolymer OJSE.

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PTFE

FEP

PFA/MFA

ETFE

Others

By End-User Industry:

Industrial Processing

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global High -Performance Fluoropolymer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, by End-use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market Dynamics

3.1. High Performance Fluoropolymer Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PTFE

5.4.2. FEP

5.4.3. PFA/MFA

5.4.4. ETFE

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market, by End-user Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market by End-user Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global High-Performance Fluoropolymer Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user Industry 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. High Performance Fluoropolymer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Industrial Processing

6.4.2. Transportation

6.4.3. Electrical & Electronics

6.4.4. Medical

6.4.5. Others

….. continued

