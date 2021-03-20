Global High-Performance Polyamides Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global High-Performance Polyamides Market is valued approximately USD 2.03 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. High performance polyamides posses’ characteristic properties including high thermal stability, high dielectric strength, great design flexibility, greater chemical resistance and low shrinkage and therefore being used in a slew of end-use industries such as medical, electrical, transportation, electronics, industrial and others. The high-performance polyamide market is witnessing growth owing to the increasing usage of polyamide 11 and polyamide 9T due to its superior thermal conducting properties. Also, the use of high-performance polyamides is increasing in the automotive industry. Automotive components such as power train, chassis, trim components, electrical components and others are being designed out of high-performance polyamide material. The application in the automotive industry is expected to fuel the market growth. For instance: In October 2017, Solvay Performance Polyamides launched a highly heat stabilized polyamide, Technyl Red S. The product is designed specially for automotive applications operating at a continuous temperature of 200°C. It is reportedly an ideal solution for turbo engine air ducts and coolers as well as cylinder head covers. Further, the increasing emphasis on weight reduction in the automotive sector, improving economic conditions and the replacement of conventional materials by high performance polyamides is expected to drive the market growth. Emerging applications of thermoplastics in various end-use industry is a major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of manufacturing and difficulty in processing HPPAS are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global High-Performance Polyamides market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global High-Performance Polyamides Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant and the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased use in electrical & electronics and medical industries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Mitsui Chemicals

Lanxess

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PA 11

PA 12

PA 46

PA 9T

PARA

PPA

By End-Use Industry:

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global High Performance Polyamides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. High Performance Polyamides Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. High Performance Polyamides Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. High Performance Polyamides Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global High Performance Polyamides Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global High Performance Polyamides Market Dynamics

3.1. High Performance Polyamides Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global High Performance Polyamides Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global High Performance Polyamides Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global High Performance Polyamides Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global High Performance Polyamides Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. High Performance Polyamides Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PA 11

5.4.2. PA 12

5.4.3. PA 46

5.4.4. PA 9T

5.4.5. PARA

5.4.6. PPA

Chapter 6. Global High Performance Polyamides Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global High Performance Polyamides Market by End-Use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global High Performance Polyamides Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. High Performance Polyamides Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transportation

6.4.2. Electrical & Electronics

6.4.3. Medical

6.4.4. Industrial

6.4.5. Others

….. continued

