Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Tire Yarn in US, including the following market information:
US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
US High-Performance Tire Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Tire Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-Performance Tire Yarn production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polyamide Yarn
Polyester Yarn

The Polyester Yarn segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the overall High-Performance Tire Yarn market. The growth of the Polyester Yarn segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-strength High-Performance Tire Yarn from different types.

US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
OE Market
Replacement
The High-Performance Tire Yarn market has been segmented into OE market and replacement. The replacement segment is projected to dominate the High-Performance Tire Yarn market during the forecast period. The dominance of the replacement segment can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on road and age of vehicles

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hyosung
Kordsa Global
Kolon Industries
Shenma
Junma
Century Enka
Performance Fibers
Far Eastern Group
Hailide
Kordarna Plus A.S.
Shifeng
Madura Industrial Textiles
Haiyang Chemical
Taiji
Teijin
SRF Ltd
Cordenka
Dikai
Bestory

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US High-Performance Tire Yarn Overall Market Size
2.1 US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US High-Performance Tire Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers High-Performance Tire Yarn Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polyamide Yarn
4.1.3 Polyester Yarn
4.2 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 OE Market
5.1.3 Replacement
5.2 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US High-Performance Tire Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Hyosung
6.1.1 Hyosung Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Hyosung Business Overview
6.1.3 Hyosung High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Hyosung Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Hyosung Key News
6.2 Kordsa Global
6.2.1 Kordsa Global Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Kordsa Global Business Overview
6.2.3 Kordsa Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Kordsa Global Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Kordsa Global Key News
6.3 Kolon Industries
6.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Kolon Industries Business Overview
6.3.3 Kolon Industries High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Kolon Industries Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Kolon Industries Key News
6.4 Shenma
6.4.1 Shenma Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Shenma Business Overview
6.4.3 Shenma High-Performance Tire Yarn Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Shenma Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Shenma Key News

….….Continued

 

